UPDATE: Learn What Else May Have Contributed To The Death Of Pop Star George Michael

December 30, 2016 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Australia, Autopsy, drug abuse, George Michael, illness, Wham!

For several years, George Michael had been dealing with drug and lung issues, according to Daily Mail Online.

A portrait of British singer George Michael is illuminated by a candle amid flowers and messages left in tribute outside the singer's home, where the singer died two day's ago on Christmas Day, in the village of Goring, southern England, on December 27, 2016. Tributes came from around the music world and tearful fans after British pop superstar George Michael, who rose to fame with a string of smash hits including "Last Christmas", died aged 53. Michael died of apparent heart failure on Christmas Day at his home in Goring, a village on the River Thames in Oxfordshire, west of London, after an award-winning career spanning more than three decades (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

A portrait of British singer George Michael is illuminated by a candle amid flowers and messages left in tribute outside the singer’s home, where the singer died on Christmas Day, in the village of Goring, southern England, on December 27, 2016 (Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

During George’s 2011 European tour, he had a near-death battle with pneumonia. Austrian doctors performed a tracheotomy to help him breath, and a source of Daily Mail Online has revealed, “His lungs never fully recovered”–“It leaves the lungs scarred or damaged, which can lead to a loss of function.” In addition, the source noted George smoked, which can affect the lungs and add to the possibility of infection.

George had been telling friends he was planning to improve his life. He had recorded a new single for a new solo album, and had been in discussions with former band members about doing a special Wham! concert.

CNN reports the autopsy on George was inconclusive and further tests are needed.

R.I.P. George. You are already missed…😦

