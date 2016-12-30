UPDATE: Learn What Else May Have Contributed To The Death Of Pop Star George Michael

For several years, George Michael had been dealing with drug and lung issues, according to Daily Mail Online.

During George’s 2011 European tour, he had a near-death battle with pneumonia. Austrian doctors performed a tracheotomy to help him breath, and a source of Daily Mail Online has revealed, “His lungs never fully recovered”–“It leaves the lungs scarred or damaged, which can lead to a loss of function.” In addition, the source noted George smoked, which can affect the lungs and add to the possibility of infection.

George had been telling friends he was planning to improve his life. He had recorded a new single for a new solo album, and had been in discussions with former band members about doing a special Wham! concert.

CNN reports the autopsy on George was inconclusive and further tests are needed.

R.I.P. George. You are already missed…😦

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed