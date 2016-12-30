What People Around The World Do To Ring In The New Year

December 30, 2016
Sure, America watches a crystal ball just before midnight in Times Square or perhaps takes a chilly swim, but according to BuzzFeedother cultures bring in the New Year differently.

  • Spain – eat 12 grapes at midnight to insure each month in the New Year s happy
  • Russia – write a wish on paper, burn it, put the ashes into a glass of champagne, and drink it by 12:01am
  • The Philippines – wearing polka dots will help bring a good year
  • Australia – bang on pots and pans at midnight
  • Columbia – walk around your neighborhood with empty suitcases, hoping it will bring a year of travel

Find out what people in Puerto Rico, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil do, by clicking HERE.

If you think about it, watching a crystal ball fall on TV is pretty stereotypical American, as we seem to need a screen nearby, at all times.

Do you have a New Year’s tradition? If so, share here!

