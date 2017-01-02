PHOTO: See What Pranksters Did To The “Hollywood” Sign For New Year’s!

January 2, 2017 9:16 AM By Blake Powers
On January 1, 1976, someone altered the famous California ‘Hollywood’ sign to read, “Hollyweed”. Fast forward to now… and it’s been done again!

TMZ reports someone pulled the same stunt New Year’s eve or very early New Year’s day, and police say they’ll have the person/persons responsible, soon, thanks to surveillance video.

The famous Hollywood sign reads "Hollyweed" after it was vandalized, January 1, 2017. Police said unidentified thrill-seekers had climbed up and arranged tarps over the two letter "O's" to make them look like "E's," CBS affiliate KCAL reported. Each letter is 45 feet (13.7 meters) high, so the feat would have required not just bravado but considerable athleticism (Photo: Gene Blevins/AFP/Getty Images)

The famous Hollywood sign reads "Hollyweed" after it was vandalized, January 1, 2017. Police said unidentified thrill-seekers had climbed up and arranged tarps over the two letter "O's" to make them look like "E's," CBS affiliate KCAL reported. Each letter is 45 feet (13.7 meters) high, so the feat would have required not just bravado but considerable athleticism (Photo: Gene Blevins/AFP/ Getty Images)

The prank pays homage to the new California law, legalizing recreational marijuana.

Wonder how long it’ll take police to knock on the door of those responsible? Wonder if they’ll share a little laugh before taking them to jail… :)?

