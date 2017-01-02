The Doobie Bros. & Chicago Coming To DALLAS!

After touring with Earth, Wind & Fire for two years, The Doobie Brothers will tour this year… with Chicago!

Doobie Brothers’ Tom Johnston says, “We are so excited to once again be sharing the stage with our wonderful friends Chicago. They’re a great band, and musically we fit together very well. We know from past experience what a great show this is going to be for the audience. I’m sure there will be some fun musical surprises along the way, too.”

Chicago’s Robert Lamm calls it “the perfect summer line-up, playing dozens of the best-loved rockin’ pop classics. I’m happy to be hangin’ out with our ‘Doobie’ friends.” Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane calls the Doobies “a groovin’ rock and roll band” and says he looks forward to “hanging around backstage. It’s so much fun to hear them play, and they obviously enjoy playing music together.”

Currently, The Doobie Brothers and Chicago have booked over 30 gigs, and will play:

Dallas – Friday June 16th – Starplex Pavilion (formerly known as Gexa Energy Pavilion)

(formerly known as Gexa Energy Pavilion) Austin – June 17th – Austin 360 Amphitheater

Houston – June 18th – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tickets go on sale Monday Jan. 9 in select cities via http://www.livenation.com.

Keep listening to 98.7K-LUV for more details about the upcoming Doobie Brothers/Chicago Dallas concert!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed