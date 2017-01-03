2017: The Year to Break the Work Martyr Habit

There are volumes of studies that down time, vacation, time off from the job make you more productive at work. Now there’s new research that being a ‘work martyr’ could actually be bad for your long-term career success — because it implies that you’re inefficient and putting hours in for the sake of hours.

They define a work martyr as someone typically concerned with the number of hours they worked, not the outcomes they have created. The study’s author says that work martyrs mean well, but they’re basically inefficient.

Work martyrs famously take only some of their vacation days and even come to work sick.

But paradigm is shifting: in some companies, those workers whose outcomes are fulfilled in the least time are the gold standard. Even rewarded with more vacation!

So the study says knock it off! Just get your work done and get out of there.

And for goodness sake, take all your vacation days.