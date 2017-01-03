Billie Lourd Thanks Fans For Their Prayers After The Loss Of Mother Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

January 3, 2017 8:24 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: billie lourd, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Prayers, Support, Thanks Fans

It’s hard to imagine just what Billie Lourd has been going through over the last two weeks. Within a day of losing her mom, Carrie Fisher, she also lost her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

Since their deaths, Billie has remained virtually social media silent, however, yesterday she did take the time to thank her fans for their support. Billie said…

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Billie also posted a precious picture of herself as a young child with her mother and grandmother.

Just heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Billie and the Fisher family during this very difficult time.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live