Believe it or not, but our favorite meth making TV character Walter White was once a teen!

It’s always fun to see pictures of celebrities before they were celebrities. So what exactly was Bryan Cranston doing back in 1975?

Well, the actor was a senior at Canoga Park High School. And from what we can tell, it looks like he was a football player.

Yeah, that’s Bryan Cranston alright. He looks exactly the same!