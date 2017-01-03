Carrie Fisher’s Family Searching For Airline Passengers Who Helped Keep Her Alive

The family of Carrie Fisher is looking for the United Airlines passengers who stepped up to help the actress as she was suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Flight attendants asked for medical professionals to come forward to help and two did. The family wants to thank these people for working hard to keep Carrie alive until she could be taken to the hospital. She died a few days later but her family says if it weren’t for the passengers on the flight, they wouldn’t have had the extra days to say goodbye. They’re asking United Airlines for their help in identifying the volunteers.

Nice to know that these passengers haven’t been seeking recognition.