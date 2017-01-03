D.L. Hughley Defends Debbie Reynold’s Joke

January 3, 2017 3:10 PM By Blake Powers
D.L. Hughley has faced considerable backlash for what many consider an insensitive joke made after the passing of Debbie Reynolds, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Hughley tweeted:

People immediately pounced on the comedian, accusing him of being insensitive, athough Hughley responded quickly to the tweets defending his joke.

In a new interview with TMZ, the 53-year-old says that his intent was not to be insensitive, and that comedy has a nature of being insensitive.  He also goes on to clarify he would never delete a tweet because someone is mad.

You can watch the entire video from TMZ by following the link below!  WARNING, there is some foul language!

Via TMZ

