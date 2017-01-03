Ford Cancels Mexico Plant Plans and Promises Major Michigan Investment With Hundreds Of New Jobs

CNN reports Ford CEO Mark Fields announced today the cancellation of a $1.6 billion investment plan for the Ford Focus to be built at a new plant in Mexico.

Now, the Ford Focus will be built an an existing plant in Hermosill, Mexico, Ford will invest $700,000,000 in it’s Flat Rock, MI plant to produce more electric and self-driving vehicles, and 700 new U.S. jobs will be created.

Ford’s electric vehicle plan for the next 5 years includes (7) new models, including a Mustang Hybrid.

During President-Elect Donald Trump’s campaign, he blasted Ford for allegedly moving manufacturing jobs to Mexico and promised to put a 35% tariff on Ford vehicles made Mexico and sold in the U.S.

Ford CEO Mark Fields spoke with Trump and VP-elect Mike Pence this morning, and told CNN, “We didn’t cut a deal with Trump. We did it for our business.”

So, a 35% tariff possibility had no bearings on this decision… :)?

