Indiana Pacers Spoof Mariah Carey with ‘Lip Sync Cam’

By Hayden Wright

Mariah Carey made an unforgettable impression during her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, for better or for worse. And let’s be honest, it was mostly for worse. Whether technical difficulties or a lack of preparation caused the backing track snafu, it was a moment made for live television. And, as Mariah says, “S— happens.”

The Indiana Pacers decided to capitalize on the viral moment with a live “Lip Sync Cam,” which put audience members on the spot to sing along with Carey’s iconic single “Emotions.” In Mariah’s defense, nobody in Indianapolis was a natural at faking it, either.

The camera scanned the crowd while Carey’s song played—some seemed vaguely familiar with the tune, while others didn’t seem to realize what was happening. It’s a case of NBA life imitating Mariah Carey’s subversive performance art.

Watch the crowd pay tribute to Mariah’s spectacular debacle: