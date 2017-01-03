Keith Urban’s NYE Tribute To Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Prince, And Other Artists We Lost In 2016

January 3, 2017 9:26 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Keith Urban, Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard, Prince

2016 may forever be known as the year of death, as we lost so many of the greatest actors and actresses in history. The world of music also lost some of it’s greatest voices, including Prince, George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey, Pete Burns along with David Bowie and so many others.

As the year was closing out, country music star Keith Urban paid tribute to a few of those legendary entertainers. Keith along with his wife Nicole Kidman played a medley of songs from Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Merle Haggard and Prince.

CNN broadcasted the New Year’s Eve Performance LIVE from Nashville.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live