Plano Texas Makes “Top 10 Best Cities For Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions”

January 3, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
According to WalletHub’s 2017 Best & Worst Cities For Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions, North Texas has (1) city in the “Top 10 Best Cities For Keeping New Year’s Resolutions!”

10. San Jose, CA

9. Austin, TX

8. Irvine, CA

7. Atlanta, GA

6. Overland Park, KS

5. Plano, TX… :)!

4. Seattle, WA

3. Scottsdale, AZ

2. San Francisco, CA

#1 – Salt Lake City, UT

So, not only is Plano the hot North Texas city for new jobs, move-ins and good schools, but they’re the #5 city in the U.S. for keeping New Year’s resolutions. Yay, Plano!!! Did I just cause house prices to bump up another 1%? Oops!

