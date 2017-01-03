Plano Texas Makes “Top 10 Best Cities For Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions”

According to WalletHub’s 2017 Best & Worst Cities For Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions, North Texas has (1) city in the “Top 10 Best Cities For Keeping New Year’s Resolutions!”

10. San Jose, CA

9. Austin, TX

8. Irvine, CA

7. Atlanta, GA

6. Overland Park, KS

5. Plano, TX… :)!

4. Seattle, WA

3. Scottsdale, AZ

2. San Francisco, CA

#1 – Salt Lake City, UT

So, not only is Plano the hot North Texas city for new jobs, move-ins and good schools, but they’re the #5 city in the U.S. for keeping New Year’s resolutions. Yay, Plano!!! Did I just cause house prices to bump up another 1%? Oops!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed