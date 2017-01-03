See What’s Hot In Hair Color and Style For 2017

If you’re looking for a new hair cut or color this year, according to Elle, these are the hottest trends!

Grown in hair color: forget running out to get your roots done because the grown-out look is cool! Keep ends trimmed, conditioned and more money in your pocket. It’ll be a nice savings.

Dark brown, almost black: dark hues are hot this year. Deep conditioning dyes give your hair a break from the drying effects of lighter colors.

Blunt bangs: Bangs transform your face and facial shape. Plus, bangs can make you look a decade younger!

Natural curls: enjoy curls and stop stressing your hair to be straight.

A deep side part: Changing your part to a deep side part, whether you have long, medium or short hair, can be a good way to change your look, without visiting your stylist.

So, take care of your hair, and enjoy it! Plus, remember to compliment people who take care of their hair. That alone… will make their day:).

