Things You Should Never Do First Thing in the Morning

January 3, 2017 10:32 AM By Jenny Q
Oops, I hit snooze just a few hours ago. I know better!

Here are simple things from Indy 100 we can do to improve our morning life in the new year.

Don’t hit snooze: Snoozing triggers your brain back into its sleep cycle. This means that when you wake up again, you’ll most likely be interrupting a deeper sleep, which will leave you feeling groggy.

Don’t check your email: Waking up and checking emails right away ends up framing your morning as a time to take care of all the things you missed yesterday instead of as a time to set new, more powerful goals.

Don’t stay in the dark: The body’s clock is influenced by light exposure. The sooner your eyes and body process sunlight, the faster you’ll be enjoying a productive day. Throw open those curtains!

Here are a few more to make your morning wonderful.

