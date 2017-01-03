Troy Aikman Surpises Sick Fan With Super Bowl Ring

18-year-old Blake Byrne has been battling Marfan Syndrome his entire life. Marfan Syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue. For years, Blake and his mother travel back and forth between Lubbock to the Heart Center at Children’s Health in Dallas.

An avid sports fan, Blake received the surprise of a lifetime when former Cowboys’ quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman appeared at the hospital, and gave Blake a replica ring from the Cowboys’ 1992 Super Bowl championship.

Awesome meeting Troy Aikman today! What he did for a Children's Health patient at 4&6 @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/KZkF6y0mxg — AshleighNBC5 (@AshleighNBC5) January 3, 2017

Aikman told NBC, “I’m fortunate. I’ve been able to do a lot of things and when I have opportunities to try and come back and do something nice for others that are going through tougher times, you try and do that.”

Although his disease prevents Blake from participating in sports, he does not let it affect his mindset. He explains, “Just because you can’t do something doesn’t mean you can’t love it, be involved in it. You just have to have the right mindset on things.”

In a few weeks, Blake heads back to school at Texas Tech, where he plans on wearing the ring every day. He hopes, one day, to become a sportscaster.

Via NBC DFW