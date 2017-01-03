Watch This 2-Year-Old Rescue His Twin Brother From A Fallen Dresser!

Twin 2-year-old brothers Brock and Bowdy Shoff of Orem, Utah were playing around 8:30am Friday morning the 30th, when a dresser fell on Brock, as reported by CNN.

The boy’s mom woke shortly after, checked the boy’s room security camera, and discovered what had happened.

It’s amazing what we can do, when me must.

Good to know Brock is o.k. and as their dad Ricky Shoff posted on Facebook, “Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.”

