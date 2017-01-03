“What’s The Dumbest Thing You Did New Year’s Weekend?”

Think America is the only country with strange happenings during New Year’s weekend?

Early Saturday morning in Greater Manchester England, police responded a report of a man in Piccadilly who wasn’t wearing pants! Come to find out, he was wearing skin-toned chinos. Case closed.

Later at around 3:40am, police received a report of a drunk shirtless man chasing other men… and pestering them… about lemon meringue pie! An officer reported, “I have spoken to this male. He is OK. He has not mentioned lemon meringue pie. He is going for his train.” Lol.

Next, at around 5am, police received a call from a man who returned to his home, finding the front door open and his roommates clothes scattered on the floor. He thought he was a burglary victim. After a little more investigation, he learned his roommate had gotten drunk, dropped things all over the place, and fell asleep on his bed.

