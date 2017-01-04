A Primary, Preventable Mistake We Make When Attempting to ‘Eat Healthy’

January 4, 2017 12:16 PM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Eating, healthy, Mistake

A forthcoming study says our brains work against us when choosing healthy foods.

Yep, more money doesn’t necessarily buy healthier food. Researchers say our subconscious associates higher cost with higher health, according to an article in today’s Washington Post.

“We often ask how consumers process information about what they should eat,” said Kelly Haws of Vanderbilt University, who co-authored this study in the Journal of Consumer Health. “The truth is, we give them a ton of information — and they don’t process it all.”

The name for this behavior is heuristics. It’s a mental shortcut to simply decisions. Instead of taking the time and energy to evaluate food – i.e. calories, ingredients, brand – we assume that the more expensive item will be healthier.

In one of several trials, participants evaluated two protein bars. One was 99 cents; the other was $4. They spent much more time reading the reviews of the lower cost bar – not believing a “healthy” item would be so cheap.

Very interesting, and costly! We could spend a lot less moolah in 2017 with a different criteria.

Here’s more on the study and how it can help us shop more consciously.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live