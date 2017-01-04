Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Funeral Plans Announced

Family sources of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds have revealed to TMZ that a private memorial and burial service for the two will be held Thursday at Forest Lawn in Burbank CA.

The public memorial is expected to include an exhibition of Debbie Reynold’s costumes from Singin’ In The Rain and Carrie’s Star Wars costumes. Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd plans to oversee the arrangements, with hopes for Meryl Streep to deliver the eulogy, Mark Hamill as a guest speaker, and hopefully George Lucas can attend. No date has been set yet. Streep starred as Carrie Fisher in the 1990 movie Postcards From The Edge. The story for the film actually came from Fisher, plus she co-wrote the screen play with Oliver Stone and Ron Kovic. A few years ago, Streep presented Debbie Reynolds with a humanitarian award.

Deepest sympathies to family and friends of Debbie’s and Carrie’s.

