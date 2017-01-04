Girl Scouts Celebrate 100th Cookie Anniversary With New Flavors

January 4, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
The Girl Scouts are making their presence known again, during their 100th cookie anniversary this year, with their ever-so-taste-temping bakery delights and 2 NEW varieties, according to Good Morning America.

 

Pre-sales orders for the current and new flavors are well underway and selling expands in a few weeks.

Whether in-person or on-line, Girl Scout cookie sales help teach young girls important business skills.

Order your Girl Scout S’mores, Thin-Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbreak/Trefoils, Do-si-does/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Toffee-tastic or Trios HERE, and thanks for helping the Girl Scouts!

Why is it I can eat a whole package of Tagalongs, in one setting? Oh, it’s the milk I add to it. I shouldn’t blame cows:).

