Girl Scouts Celebrate 100th Cookie Anniversary With New Flavors

The Girl Scouts are making their presence known again, during their 100th cookie anniversary this year, with their ever-so-taste-temping bakery delights and 2 NEW varieties, according to Good Morning America.

Pre-sales orders for the current and new flavors are well underway and selling expands in a few weeks.

Whether in-person or on-line, Girl Scout cookie sales help teach young girls important business skills.

Order your Girl Scout S’mores, Thin-Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbreak/Trefoils, Do-si-does/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Toffee-tastic or Trios HERE, and thanks for helping the Girl Scouts!

Why is it I can eat a whole package of Tagalongs, in one setting? Oh, it’s the milk I add to it. I shouldn’t blame cows:).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed