Janet Jackson Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

January 4, 2017 5:24 AM
It’s a boy!!!

Congrats to Janet Jackson and her hubby, Wissam Al Mana, on the birth of their brand new baby boy, who was born yesterday, January 3rd. The couple named their bundle of joy, Eissa.

According to Jackson’s PR team…

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

As of right now there are no pics of their precious addition, but we’ll keep you posted if the proud parents post anything on social media.

 

