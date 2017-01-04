January Is The Best Month To Buy These!

If you’ve been thinking of buying a winter coat, rugs, carpeting, a sofa, or jewelry… NOW is the time!

Pure Wow reports January is the best month of the year to purchase the following:

Carpet or rugs – people often freshen their home before the Holiday Season with such, which means carpet and rug stores need business… NOW. Higher inventory often equals better bargains.

– people often freshen their home before the Holiday Season with such, which means carpet and rug stores need business… NOW. Higher inventory often equals better bargains. Sofa/couch – new designs will be out next month, so current models may be marked down as much as 60%.

– new designs will be out next month, so current models may be marked down as much as 60%. Winter Coats – retail is already thinking about Spring, and good deals can be found now.

– retail is already thinking about Spring, and good deals can be found now. Jewelry – pre-Valentines sales often mean significant savings.

– pre-Valentines sales often mean significant savings. Bikes – due to the temps, most people aren’t thinking about buying a bicycle, which means bike stores NEED business! New models arrive next month, so look for better prices now on current inventory.

– due to the temps, most people aren’t thinking about buying a bicycle, which means bike stores NEED business! New models arrive next month, so look for better prices now on current inventory. Fitness Equipment – generally goes on sale this time of year due to New Year’s health resolutions. By the way, over 50% of people break their New Year’s resolutions by Jan. 31. Dust collects quickly on fitness equipment if you don’t use it:).

What other items do you know of that are priced well to sell, this time of year?

