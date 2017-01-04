Jonathan Rhys Meyers And Fiancée Welcome Baby

January 4, 2017 3:35 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Baby, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Mara Lane

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, best known for his role as Henry VII in ‘The Tudors’, and his fiancée Mara Lane have welcomed a baby boy, Wolf Rhys Meyers.

E! Online is reporting that Wolf was born December 15th, 2016. He was delivered by midwife at the couple’s home.

No picture’s of the bundle of Joy, but here is a picture Mara shared on her Instagram just before Christmas:

