Man Interrupts His Loud Snoring Dog With…Her Own Snoring

Snoring is the WORST!!! Even when it comes from your dog.

Meet Tal Solomon, who has had enough of his precious furbaby’s snoring. So much so that he took revenge upon his little furry friend and then posted it on YouTube.

Solomon took a video of his dog snoring, then waited for the perfect moment to play it back for his dog. While the dog is clearly dreaming of bones and treats, Solomon decided to play her own snoring into her ears.

Much like us humans who can’t handle the sounds of snoring…Solomon’s dog immediately woke up. Yeah, she was NOT happy about it either.