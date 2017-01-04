Mass Murderer Charles Manson Has Been Hospitalized

Charles Manson was convicted for the murder of actress Sharon Tate and six other people in 1969. He’s been in prison for a little over forty seven years and will more than likely spend the rest of his days in prison.

That is unless he somehow escapes while he’s taking a few sick days in the hospital.

According to a couple of sources close to the situation, Manson has been transported to the hospital due to some kind of serious illness. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation isn’t really commenting on the situation other than to say…

“We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons.”

Obviously, due to HIPPA standards, Manson’s medical condition cannot be disclosed.