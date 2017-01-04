Michael Keaton Passed On Batman Forever Because The Script Sucked

Besides Adam West and Christian Bale, Michael Keaton is one of the more well-known faces of Batman. He was really the first actor to show a darker side of the caped crusader.

Keaton starred in both Batman and Batman Returns, but was strangely recast for Batman Forever. Val Kilmer ended up in the role because Michael Keaton passed on the script.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter for their Awards Chatter podcast, Keaton revealed that he wasn’t a fan of the Batman Forever script. Keaton said…

“It sucked! The script never was good. I couldn’t understand why he wanted to do what he wanted to do. I hung on for many meetings. I knew it was in trouble when he [Joel Schumacher] said, ‘Why does everything have to be so dark?'”

Wow! Michael Keaton does not mince words. And in all honesty, he made a good choice.

You can listen to the entire podcast HERE.