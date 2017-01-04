NEW Wedding Band Marks The Hand Of The Man – “Married”

Jason of Beverly Hills, jeweler to celebrities, including Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, The Birth Of A Nation, ), Tyga and many others, just released a wedding band… that bands the hand of the man wearing it… in more than one way!

Branded! MARRIED #jasonofbh #jasonofbeverlyhills A photo posted by Jason of Beverly Hills (@jasonofbh) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:57am PST

TMZ reports the thick band contains the embossed word “Married”… inside the ring… leaving the word very clear on a man’s wedding ring finger, should he decide to take it off… hint! hint! wink! wink!

I agree with TMZ that there should be a women’s version too:).

