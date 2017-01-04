NEW Wedding Band Marks The Hand Of The Man – “Married”

Jason of Beverly Hills, jeweler to celebrities, including Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, The Birth Of A Nation, ), Tyga and many others, just released a wedding band… that bands the hand of the man wearing it… in more than one way!
TMZ reports the thick band contains the embossed word “Married”… inside the ring… leaving the word very clear on a man’s wedding ring finger, should he decide to take it off… hint! hint! wink! wink!
I agree with TMZ that there should be a women’s version too:).
