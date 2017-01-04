Snoop Dogg Sent A Willie Nelson A Weed Sweater For Christmas

January 4, 2017 6:45 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: christmas, Marijuana, Snoop Dogg, Sweater, Weed

Christmas has come and gone. All the presents have been opened. Your probably still picking up a few pieces of wrapping though.

For those of you who got clothes, you’re slowly but surely breaking them into your work week, right? Well, so is Willie Nelson!

The country music legend received a Christmas gift from an unlikely source, Snoop Dogg. The rapper sent Willie a beautiful red sweater featuring a giant weed leaf along with a Christmas star and a few decorations which read…

“Smoke Weed Everyday.”

Ha! Wow! Their just keeping it real.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Listen Live