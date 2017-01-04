Snoop Dogg Sent A Willie Nelson A Weed Sweater For Christmas

Christmas has come and gone. All the presents have been opened. Your probably still picking up a few pieces of wrapping though.

For those of you who got clothes, you’re slowly but surely breaking them into your work week, right? Well, so is Willie Nelson!

The country music legend received a Christmas gift from an unlikely source, Snoop Dogg. The rapper sent Willie a beautiful red sweater featuring a giant weed leaf along with a Christmas star and a few decorations which read…

“Smoke Weed Everyday.”

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017

Ha! Wow! Their just keeping it real.