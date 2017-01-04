Watch Oprah Tell You What She Hates Splurging On

January 4, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Hotel Laundry Service, Oprah, Things You Hate Splurging On

According to Forbes, Oprah is worth approx. $2,900,000,000, and known to be very generous. However, when it comes to spending money unwisely… that… she isn’t a fan of.

TMZ recently caught up with Oprah and asked, “Is There One Thing You Hate Splurging On?”

Click HERE to hear her smart, frugal and funny reply!

I once moved to Atlanta to work for a radio station, and while living in the Hotel they put me up in, they had me so busy, I didn’t have time to look for a place to live, and had to have my clothes washed by the Hotel. The bill was CrAzY, and fortunately they paid it:).

