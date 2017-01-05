BB-8 Was Attached To A Human During The Filming Of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

January 5, 2017 7:00 AM By Rebekah Black

We love the magic of movies. They have the ability to transport us into any situation and feel the same emotions portrayed onscreen.

These days special effects have taken on a major role in taking across the world or even into space. However, like a magic trick, it not always fun to know how Hollywood does things.

For example, let’s take the droid character BB-8 from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After seeing the film, you might have thought he was computer generated or even a robot controlled by remote control. Surprisingly, both of those ideas are wrong.

Believe it or not, BB-8 was attached to a human!

Wglyu4Q BB 8 Was Attached To A Human During The Filming Of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Is anyone else bummed that he wasn’t a real robot?

