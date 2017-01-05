Ellen Confirms Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Will Not Be On Her Show After Homosexual Comments

January 5, 2017 8:19 AM
Gospel singer Kim Burrell is not apologizing for her comments made about homosexuals during a sermon at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, Texas. Apparently the Hidden Figures singer called homosexuals perverted during her sermon. Burrell has since commented on the situation saying…

“I love you and God loves you. But God hates the sin.”

In midst all the criticism, Burrell was scheduled to perform with Pharrell on Ellen. However, Ellen has now confirmed that Burrell will not be a part of the show. The comedian told her fans via Twitter…

Do you think Ellen might be missing out on an opportunity to talk with the singer openly and calmly about religion and homosexuality?

 

