HBO’s Trailer For “Bright Lights” With Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Is Bittersweet

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds may be gone from this Earth, but they will continue to live on through television and movies for years to come. But they weren’t just actresses…they were mother and daughter…they were best friends, even neighbors.

Yesterday, HBO released the trailer for Bright Lights, which takes a look into the lives of both Fisher and Reynolds. The documentary will dive into their family life which includes Carrie’s father, singer Eddie Fisher. They talk about age, memory, and even Carrie’s battle with being manic-depressive.

Of course all of that is interesting, but what really stands out is the relationship between Carrie and Debbie. You can just feel the love between the two of them. It’s obvious in the first few seconds that they were truly best friends. Such a bittersweet trailer to watch.

You can catch Bright Lights this Saturday, January 7th at 8PM on HBO.