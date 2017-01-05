Macy’s Closing 68 Stores Including (2) In North Texas

Due to down sales and increasing on-line competition, Macy’s will close 68 stores and let go nearly 4000 employees early this year, according to Business Insider.

The following North Texas locations are included:

Southwest Center Mall – 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Dallas

Collin Creek Mall – 811 N. Central Expy Plano

Over 10,000 jobs will be eliminated once all 68 have been shuttered and according to CBS 11, Macy’s stock fell over 8% in after-hours trading after the above announcement.

Hopefully many current employees can be transferred to other locations to avoid job loss. Best wishes to those who will not be continuing with Macy’s.

