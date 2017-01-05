Omarosa Joins President Trump’s Cabinet As “Public Liaison Leader”

One of the most hated women in reality television history is teaming back up with the man that made her famous.

Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth has accepted an offer to join President-elect Donald Trump as a public liaison leader. She had hinted at her hiring for a while, though. After Trump was elected, she told the Hollywood Reporter that Trump asked her if “ready to come with me to Washington.”

My last briefing as senior advisor to @realDonaldTrump for campaign.

President Elect Trump is now headed to the White House @POTUS#MAGA pic.twitter.com/nSb6osqxXF — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) November 10, 2016

Omarosa’s position will focus on public outreach as an assistant to the president and director of communications for the “Office of Public Liaison,” which President Obama called the “Office of Public Engagement.”

Omarosa famously touted her previous White House experience while appearing on the first season of The Apprentice. She previously worked in the offices of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration. Former Apprentice costar, Kwame Jackson, who was the runner-up of the first season, and who also family clashed with Omarosa which led to his firing, is not a fan of the hire. He described hiring Omarosa to reach out to the African-American community is like “appointing Benedict Arnold to lead the Revolutionary Army.”

Good luck, Omarosa! You might need it.

