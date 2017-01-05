Shannen Doherty Calls Herself A “Cancer Slayer” As She Nears End Of Radiation Treatment

Shannen Doherty has documented her entire battle with breast cancer on social media. As she is nearing the end of her radiation treatment, she can’t help but feel proud.

While her ordeal has no doubt been difficult, she has proven to be a true inspiration for anyone who has faced or possibly might face a similar situation. In an Instagram post, she dances to Pitbull’s “Fuego,” saying that although radiation is tiring, it’s best to always keep your body moving. She wrote in the caption “Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well.”

In another post, she poses with “Maggie,” the radiation machine that she says she has a “love-hate” relationship with. She loves that the machine has saved her life, but is ready for the time when she will finally be able to say goodbye to her for good, and relishes the day when machines like Maggie will no longer be necessary.

Doherty revealed her diagnosis with breast cancer in August 2015, and underwent both a mastectomy and chemotherapy before beginning radiation treatment last November.

Via Us Weekly