This Restaurant Helps People Out Of Uncomfortable or Unsafe Dates

Dating… is not easy… and getting out of a bad one is now a little easier, thanks to a west coast Florida restaurant.

Tampa Bay Times reports Iberian Rooster restaurant in St. Petersburg, has a sign on the women’s restroom that reads…

“Is your Tinder date not who they said they were on their profile? Do you feel unsafe or even just a tad bit weird?” If your answer is yes, Iberian recommends you order an “Angel Shot”. No, it’s not alcohol… it’s actually a code… asking restaurant staff for assistance.

The “Angel Shot” is derived from a similar initiative in England in which women “ask for an Angela”, which alerts bar or restaurant employees to a woman who feels she could be in danger during a date.

i saw this in a toilet and thought it was important and should be a thing everywhere not just lincolnshire !!!! pic.twitter.com/oO45I7gaJL — strawberry girl (@iizzzzzi) October 18, 2016

Here’s how ordering an “Angle Shot” works at the Iberian Rooster:

Order an “Straight Angel Shot”, and an Iberian Rooster employee will escort you to your vehicle

Order an “Angel Shot on ice”, and the bartender will call a taxi or Uber for you

Order an “Angel Shot with lime”, and the restaurant will call police

Hmm? Good idea! Wonder if any DFW area restaurants or bars have a similar system?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed