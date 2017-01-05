TxDOT & NTTA Prepared For Possible Snow Tomorrow

Despite the fact that little snow accumulation is expected tomorrow/Friday, TxDOT began spraying brine on highways and interstates Tuesday in Tarrant County and attended to pre-treated roads in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Rockwall counties last night, according to CBS 11.

With brine, according to TxDot spokesperson Val Lopez, “It can dry on the bridge deck and it can be present there for a week or two after we’ve applied it. So it’s something that we can do ahead of time.” If you notice white streaks on pavement or your vehicle, it could very well be brine.

NTTA crews were also planning ahead, and began pre-treating bridges and overpasses this morning.

Sand trucks are currently loaded and ready to take action, if necessary.

As of the time of this posting, here’s the National Weather Service Forecast for tomorrow/Friday in the DFW area:

FRIDAY – M-Cloudy – Breezy – 20% chance of snow – High 32

If you have any vehicle issues that could inhibit driving in cold or snow, if possible, have maintenance done asap, just to be on the safe side.

