Want To Improve Your Ability To Think, Plan and Make Decisions?

Running!

Hmm? Is it necessary for good health? No. Does it have health benefits? Sure, if you don’t over do it.

According to Medical News Today, the University of Arizona found MRI scans of endurance runners show greater connectivity… when compared to brains of non-runners. Yeah, high level thinking, planning and decisions making is improved… by running.

Hmm? Wonder if the same applies to power-walkers? Running takes a toll on bones, and walking briskly can be just as beneficial, with less wear-and-tear on your body.

I know from personal experience that a good, focused, sweat-producing walk, helps me in many ways, both mental and physical.

Of course, please talk with your doctor before taking up running or power-walking. Do it… right!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed