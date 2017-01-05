White Bear Mitsubishi’s Mascot Face Plants On Ice While Filming A Commercial

God bless the man in the mascot suit of White Bear Mitsubishi in Minnesota. You sir, have single-handedly made American great again.

There’s is nothing better than watching people fall down. Throw in a giant bear costume and some ice while filming a car dealership commercial and you just might have the viral video of the year!

Thank you, thank you, thank you White Bear Mitsubishi, who compiled a video of every single outtake from their holiday commercial. Their poor mascot fell at least a dozen times while trying to walk across an ice hockey rink. It’s a minute and a half of fall after fall after fall. Just when you think it can’t get any worse…FACE PLANT!!!

Some days you just need to watch a guy wearing a bear costume fall down.