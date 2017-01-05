World’s Oldest Man Celebrates 146th Birthday on New Year’s Eve

I tend to think the oldest person on earth to be around 115-120. That’s what we’re normally told, but the Indonesian records office lists Mbah Gotho’s birthdate as 31 December 1870.
If accurate, he’s possibly the oldest person to have ever lived by a longshot. Jeanne Calment of France passed on at age 122 in 1997.
Key to a long life, Gotho says, is…
Wait for it…
Patience.
He’s outlived four wives, all his children and all ten siblings.
Hard to imagine outliving everyone you grew-up with AND everyone you watched grow up.