World’s Oldest Man Celebrates 146th Birthday on New Year’s Eve

I tend to think the oldest person on earth to be around 115-120. That’s what we’re normally told, but the Indonesian records office lists Mbah Gotho’s birthdate as 31 December 1870.

If accurate, he’s possibly the oldest person to have ever lived by a longshot. Jeanne Calment of France passed on at age 122 in 1997.

World's oldest man celebrates 146th birthday. Mbah Gotho, of Indonesia, was born in 1870 in the Central Java province. #HistoryNOW pic.twitter.com/noob9z8Sme — HistoryNow (@GetHistoryNow) January 3, 2017

Key to a long life, Gotho says, is…

Wait for it…

Patience.

He’s outlived four wives, all his children and all ten siblings.

Hard to imagine outliving everyone you grew-up with AND everyone you watched grow up.