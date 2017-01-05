Would You Like A Cell Phone That Only Needs Charging Every 3 Months?

Is it just me, or is it boring trying to remember to charge everything that needs charging? From my cell to my kid’s PS4 controllers, charging is never ending!

However, according to Thrillist, scientists have designed a material that could allow future computers to operate with only a few short bursts of electricity, versus a continuous stream. This would equate to computers… and smartphones… that use far less energy.

Imagine only having to recharge your cell every 3 months? For many, one of those would have really come in handy New Year’s weekend.

Researchers feel this is a very strong possibility and just a few years away.

Battery life is one thing. Now, if Apple can just improve Siri’s hearing. I am certainly not perfect, but I do have a little edge over most when it comes to speaking clearly and understandably. You’d grimace if you heard how many times Siri has completely misunderstood what I asked. Mind boggling… lol!

