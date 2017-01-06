2017 Fashion Trends For Men Include Chokers & Bangs

Gentlemen, we have some bad news. The trends set for men in 2017 are looking pretty grim. Trust us, the man bun is now the least of your fashion problems.
What’s worse…a men’s choker or bangs? Trick question, they’re both terrible. Sorry to say, but both of these looks are picking up steam on the fashion front.
Let’s start with the choker, which became popular back on the early 90s for women. As they say, everything old it new again, only this time the choker is now considered fashion forward for both men and women.
What is happening? Even Matt Lauer is wearing one!!!
We’ll just come right our and say it…this look is the worst! Just don’t.
Unfortunately, the hideousness doesn’t stop at the choker. It only gets worse with man bangs! Now, we aren’t talking about the Justin Bieber swoop type bangs. These are a hard cut across the forehead.
Ewwwwwwwwwwwwww. These are bad on so many levels.
And it looks like we have this guy to blame…
Good luck guys. This is going to be a rough year for you.