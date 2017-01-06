President-Elect Donald Trump Twitter Bashes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ & Arnold Responds!

Wonder why President-elect Donald Trump’s advisers haven’t insisted he eliminate petty tweeting? Oh, maybe they’re not advising yet. Bet they will… SOON!
Trump recently bashed Arnold Schwarzenegger with the new Celebrity Apprentice.
Schwarzenegger replied.
LOL!
What is interesting, according to TMZ, is that yes… Trump had a rating score of around 18 in season 1 of Celebrity Apprentice, and Arnold only garnered a 4.9. What is more interesting is that Trump’s ratings plummeted and his last season only scored a 6 in the ratings.
I have a feeling Schwarzenegger and the show’s creators will find a way to pump-up the ratings. After all, Arnold is a successful business man too and like Trump, he plays to WIN!
