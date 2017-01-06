President-Elect Donald Trump Twitter Bashes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ & Arnold Responds!

Wonder why President-elect Donald Trump’s advisers haven’t insisted he eliminate petty tweeting? Oh, maybe they’re not advising yet. Bet they will… SOON!

Trump recently bashed Arnold Schwarzenegger with the new Celebrity Apprentice.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Schwarzenegger replied.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

LOL!

What is interesting, according to TMZ, is that yes… Trump had a rating score of around 18 in season 1 of Celebrity Apprentice, and Arnold only garnered a 4.9. What is more interesting is that Trump’s ratings plummeted and his last season only scored a 6 in the ratings.

I have a feeling Schwarzenegger and the show’s creators will find a way to pump-up the ratings. After all, Arnold is a successful business man too and like Trump, he plays to WIN!

