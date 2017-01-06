Arlington’s Annual 5k ‘Jiggle Butt Run’ For Women Is Tomorrow Morning

Eleven years ago, three women, including Mary Hibbs, were out on a morning run, chatting about how much they enjoyed talking together all while exercising, and even joked about starting their own 5k… which is what they did!

Arlington’s annual 5k Jiggle Butt Run is tomorrow and according to CBS 11, over 2000 women are expected to lace up, enjoy each other’s company, and break a sweat for a good cause… Safehaven… a domestic violence center in Tarrant County. So far, the Jiggle Butt Run has raised above $120,000 for Safehaven.

If you’d like to be part of the Jiggle Butt Run, register at The Runner Shop in Arlington, or sign up at the race site tomorrow morning at the University of Texas at Arlington’s E.H. Hereford University Center,which opens at 7am.

The Jiggle Butt Run pre-race warm up begins at 8:30am, and the 5k starts at 9am!

Best wishes to all involved and have fun jiggling your butts!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed