David Spade’s Range Rover T-Boned On Sunset Blvd.

Comedian David Spade was involved in a pretty bad car accident on Wednesday night. Thankfully no one ended up in the hospital. There were only some minor injuries. On the other hand, Spade’s Range Rover looks like a total loss.

Spade was headed to dinner with friends when he took a left turn just in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel. As Spade was turning, an oncoming vehicle t-boned his Range Rover, sending him into another car.

David Spade's Range Rover Crushed in 3-Car Accident (PHOTOS) https://t.co/UbArkORL7R — TMZ (@TMZ) January 5, 2017

According to the report from TMZ, the oncoming car sped up to make the light. However, police have not determined who was at fault.