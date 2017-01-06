David Spade’s Range Rover T-Boned On Sunset Blvd.

Comedian David Spade was involved in a pretty bad car accident on Wednesday night. Thankfully no one ended up in the hospital. There were only some minor injuries. On the other hand, Spade’s Range Rover looks like a total loss.
Spade was headed to dinner with friends when he took a left turn just in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel. As Spade was turning, an oncoming vehicle t-boned his Range Rover, sending him into another car.
According to the report from TMZ, the oncoming car sped up to make the light. However, police have not determined who was at fault.