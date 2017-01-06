Here Is What You Can Expect From This Weekend’s NEW Movies!

Underworld: Blood Wars – Rated R

The next installment in the blockbuster franchise, UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Critics: sad to say, but there’s little to say, other than the franchise has just hit the bottom with this addition, and it’s either re-boot, or bury it. Only 10% LIKE

Blake: on die-hard lovers of the franchise will bother, and most likely during a lower priced matinee… just to be able to say, “yeah, I watched it.”

A Monster Calls – Rated PG-13

A visually spectacular drama from director J.A. Bayona (“The Impossible”). 12-year-old Conor (Lewis MacDougall), dealing with his mother’s (Felicity Jones) illness, a less-than-sympathetic grandmother (Sigourney Weaver), and bullying classmates, finds a most unlikely ally when a Monster appears at his bedroom window. Ancient, wild, and relentless, the Monster guides Conor on a journey of courage, faith, and truth. Toby Kebbell plays Conor’s father, and Liam Neeson stars in performance-capture and voice-over as the nocturnally visiting Monster of the title.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes, A Monster Calls deftly balances dark themes and fantastical elements to deliver an engrossing and uncommonly moving entry in the crowded coming-of-age genre. 87% LIKE!

Blake: better late than never, considering trailers have been out since Nov. 2015, and the movie has been on limited release. My inside sources say this film will garner a great deal of attention this weekend!

Hidden Figures – Rated PG

Hidden Figures is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)-brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

Critics: In heartwarming, crowd-pleasing fashion, Hidden Figures celebrates overlooked — and crucial — contributions from a pivotal moment in American history, according to Rottentomatoes. 92% LIKE!!!

Blake: with Tajai P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Costner in the cast… they alone are enough to make me want to experience this movie, and I will… asap!

Two great new choices this weekend, and with the cool weather still in effect, movie theaters will be busy

Enjoy your movie!

