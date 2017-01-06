James Corden & Jim Parsons Make A Music Video For Kansas’ “Dust In The Wind”

January 6, 2017 5:40 AM By David Rancken
When you think about Jim Parsons, your brain goes right to Sheldon on Big Bang Theory. You definitely do NOT think singer!

Well, James Corden from the Late Late Show is trying to make a singer out of the actor. No, Parsons didn’t join the show for a little Carpool Karaoke. Instead, the duo sang Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind.”

Of course to two had to “look” the part too! Corden looks pretty dapper in a pink ruffled shirt and vest, meanwhile Parsons was sporting big hair and a beard that seems to keep growing throughout the video.

Believe it or not, these guys can sing too! Plus Jim Parsons fakes a pretty good violin.

