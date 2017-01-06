Meryl Streep Sings at Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds Memorial

A private memorial of family and friends gathered in the living room where Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds often entertained.

Meryl Streep sang – joined by Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd. ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ – Carrie’s favorite song. Everyone was singing by the end.

Guests included Carrie’s ex Bryan Lourd, half sisters Joely and Tricia, brother/Debbie’s son Todd, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow and George Lucas.

And beloved French bulldog, Gary.

Din/date night with mom 🐶❤️️#garyinitaly2016 #garytravelstheworld #garyloveshismom A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Debbie Reynolds will be laid to rest today at Forest Lawn in Los Angeles. Carrie Fisher had requested cremation and reports say a portion of the remains will be buried next to her mother.

They died a day apart, December 27 & 28.