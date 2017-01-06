Meryl Streep Sings at Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds Memorial

January 6, 2017 2:17 PM By Jenny Q
A private memorial of family and friends gathered in the living room where Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds often entertained.

Meryl Streep sang – joined by Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd. ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ – Carrie’s favorite song. Everyone was singing by the end.

Guests included Carrie’s ex Bryan Lourd, half sisters Joely and Tricia, brother/Debbie’s son Todd, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow and George Lucas.

And beloved French bulldog, Gary.

Debbie Reynolds will be laid to rest today at Forest Lawn in Los Angeles. Carrie Fisher had requested cremation and reports say a portion of the remains will be buried next to her mother.

They died a day apart, December 27 & 28.

