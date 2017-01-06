See The Top 10 Places Most People Prefer To Go For A 1st Date

January 6, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Deciding where to do for a first date is pretty simple, but where do most prefer to go?

Mobile dating app Clover learned after studying data from more than 20,000 users that these are the most popular places those people prefer for their 1st date:

10. Applebee’s

9. In-N-Out (guess if it doesn’t go well, you can get in and out quickly)

8. Chili’s

7. Olive Garden

6. Buffalo Wild Wings

5. Texas Roadhouse

4. Cheesecake Factory

3. Panera

2. Chipotle

#1 – Starbucks!

Yeah, I tend to agree qith Starbucks being #1. First dates should be casual, and have easy exit access should it not go well.

How do you feel about the Top 10 list?

 

